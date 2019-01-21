Angry parents shut school over transport issues
Some of the parents have now vowed to shut down all primary schools in the town if a promise to provide scholar transport from Monday is not fulfilled.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.