Three arrested and gun, drugs confiscated in separate incidents

Uitenhage police confiscated a firearm and drugs in two separate incidents between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In the first incident, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Kamesh police executed a search warrant in Mooimeisie Street at about 8.30pm.

“Unfortunately no arrests were made, but members seized 59 mandrax tablets, 44 bankies of tik, 76 dagga bompies and 29 dagga zols valued at about R6,000,” she said.

In the second incident, Ramesh police responded to shots being fired in Pelican Street, Rosedale at about 3.30am on Sunday.

“Members noticed three males walking in Kiewietjie Street and acted swiftly and arrested the three males as they dropped a revolver,” Swart said.

“Members confiscated an unlicensed firearm (.22 revolver) and several cartridges.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm on Monday.

The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it was used in the commission of other crimes.