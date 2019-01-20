Teen arrested after fatal stabbing

A teenager was arrested on Sunday morning, just hours after another man was found dead in Despatch.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said police officers patrolling in Albatros Street, Reservoir Hills at around 3am on Sunday came across the body of a 25-year-old male who had been stabbed.

“Despatch SAPS detectives followed up on information at 7.30am and apprehended a 18-year-old male suspect on a charge of murder,” Swart said.

“The motive for the murder is unclear at this stage. The name of the deceased will be released after he has been formally identified.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.