Boy, 11, dies after being hit by stray bullet

An 11-year-old boy has died after being hit by a stray bullet while walking in Kwazakhele on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened at around 2.50pm.

The boy was walking in Makhubalo Street.

“The allegations at this point are that he was hit by a stray bullet fired from an undisclosed location,” Beetge said.

“At this point we believe that mourners attending the funeral of a ginsta (gangster) close by fired several shots, one of which hit the boy.

Beetge said a woman picked the boy up and rushed him to Dora Nginza Hospital where he was declared dead.

A case of murder is being investigated by the Motherwell Violent Crimes Unit.