The ANC says it will not defend any members implicated in wrongdoing in the evidence presented at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

“If each time there is a name of a leader or member of the ANC being dropped at the commission‚ the ANC will not do a running commentary‚” national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

Kodwa said the party fully supported the work of the commission‚ but would account for actions of the ANC only as an organisation.

The ANC will‚ sometime between February and March‚ appear before the commission to explain the deployment committee and the interface between the party and the state.

“The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] will also lead a delegation to explain our role as the governing party to speak about what we knew‚ what we did not know‚ what we did or did not do‚ and what we need to do correctly for these allegations of state capture not to come back again‚” he added.