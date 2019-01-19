ANC will not back members found in error
Party responds to state capture revelations
The ANC says it will not defend any members implicated in wrongdoing in the evidence presented at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.
“If each time there is a name of a leader or member of the ANC being dropped at the commission‚ the ANC will not do a running commentary‚” national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.
Kodwa said the party fully supported the work of the commission‚ but would account for actions of the ANC only as an organisation.
The ANC will‚ sometime between February and March‚ appear before the commission to explain the deployment committee and the interface between the party and the state.
“The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] will also lead a delegation to explain our role as the governing party to speak about what we knew‚ what we did not know‚ what we did or did not do‚ and what we need to do correctly for these allegations of state capture not to come back again‚” he added.
Earlier, former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi implicated the ANC in corruption‚ alleging that the party requested funds from the company for electioneering.
Agrizzi told the Zondo inquiry on Friday the company had paid R1.8m towards the ANC’s electioneering campaign in North West five years ago.
He detailed how head of Bosasa youth development centres Syvion Dlamini had called him to a meeting at a stadium in Rustenburg‚ where the then MEC for social development was present.
He said he could not recall her name‚ adding: “At the meeting I was told it was for electioneering.”
Agrizzi said the department of social development had paid
Bosasa R3.4m for software that did not cost Bosasa anything. Bosasa kept some of the money and handed some over to the ruling party for electioneering.
“The way we managed it‚ it would be difficult for an auditor or even a forensic auditor to pick up,” he said.