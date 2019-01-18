News

WANTED | Do you know these people?

Keep your eyes peeled for suspects

By Herald Reporter - 18 January 2019

Nelson Mandela Bay police are appealing to you to keep your eyes peeled for a number of suspected criminals, some of whom have evaded police for years.

Warrants of arrest are out for all those featured.

Should you spot any of them, please contact the investigating officers rather than approach the suspects.

PLEASE NOTE: This article will be updated as and when the suspects are arrested. However, once they are arrested HeraldLIVE can no longer - in terms of the law - use their pictures until they have appeared in court. As a result, the suspects' faces in this article will be blurred once they have been arrested, with a link to an update regarding the arrest.

Luxolo Bailey
Luxolo Bailey

Wanted for: Two murders in Walmer, attempted murder in Walmer in January 2019

Contact: Detective Constable Vuyolwethu Pinn, 071-475-2526

Clifford Rens
Clifford Rens

Wanted for: Burglary and theft in Uitenhage in August 2012

Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413

Nkosi Mbumbatho
Nkosi Mbumbatho

Wanted for: Murder in Algoa Park in June 2015

Contact: Detective Sergeant Mxolisi Baartman, 082-930-5440 

Stephan Mcedisi
Stephan Mcedisi

Wanted for: Murder in Walmer in December 2018, robbery in Walmer in December 2018

Contact: Detective Constable Vuyolwethu Pinn, 071-475-2526

Zintle Kubheka
Zintle Kubheka

Wanted for: Robbery in Kabega park in June 2018

Contact: Detective Sergeant Aldre Koen, 072-288-2653 

Ricky Leander
Ricky Leander

Wanted for: Murder in Walmer in December 2018, robbery in Walmer in December 2018 

Contact: Detective Constable Vuyolwethu Pinn, 071-475-2526

Iman Rabeson
Iman Rabeson

Wanted for: Murder in Uitenhage in October 2012

Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413

Luandry Rayners
Luandry Rayners

Wanted for: Malicious damage to property in Uitenhage in January 2016

Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413

Siphelele Gxasheka
Siphelele Gxasheka

Wanted for: House robbery in New Brighton in September 2018

Contact: Detective Sergeant Nigel Wright, 063-571-6207

Angela Jaftha
Angela Jaftha

Wanted for: Burglary in Bethelsdorp in 2014

Contact: Detective Colonel Dawie Scholtz, 082-319-8673

Jimmy Valentine
Jimmy Valentine

Wanted for: Attempted murder in Gelvandale in 2017 

Contact: Detective Constable Warren Hanse, 082-387-6273

Jonathan Peters
Jonathan Peters

Wanted for: Murder in Algoa Park in August 2017 

Contact: Detective Constable Wayne Appolis, 064-014-8096

Monde Joyi
Monde Joyi

Wanted for: Murder in Humewood in 2013

Contact: Captain Vernon Van Niekerk, 082-779-7174

Stone Bramwell
Stone Bramwell

Wanted for: Attempted murder in Bethelsdorp in June 2013, murder in Bethelsdorp in June 2013

Contact: Detective Colonel Dawie Scholtz, 082-319-8673

Ibrahim Moodley
Ibrahim Moodley

Wanted for: Possession of stolen property in Uitenhage in July 2017 

Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413

Arrested: January 18, 2019. Read more here

Fuad Hassan Noor
Fuad Hassan Noor

Wanted for: House robbery in Uitenhage in January 2017

Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413

Siyabulela Nopote
Siyabulela Nopote

Wanted for: Armed robbery in Motherwell in August 2018, alleged involvement in the Marshall World of Sports robbery at Boxer Complex, Motherwell

Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Simphiwe Ngcebi, 074-907-3914

Luyanda Ditsheho
Luyanda Ditsheho

Wanted for: Possession of stolen property in Mount Road in July 2015

Contact: Detective Captain Wilfred Rowan, 082-442-1459

Luvuyo Kapo
Luvuyo Kapo

Wanted for: Armed robbery of Dr Tsotetsi surgery in November 2017 

Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Simphiwe Ngcebi, 074-907-3914

Clayton Arries
Clayton Arries

Wanted for: Possession of firearm in Gelvandale in 2009

Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Ranshaw Bagley, 082-441-8068

Gary Nikitardis
Gary Nikitardis

Wanted for: Theft of a car in Humewood in 2013 

Contact: Detective Wayne Harris, 071-475-1741

Siphosethu Mbana
Siphosethu Mbana

Wanted for: House robbery in Ikamvelihle in December 2017. Mbama failed to appear in court 

Contact: Detective Constable Melikhaya Zici, 078-371-0815

