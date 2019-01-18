WANTED | Do you know these people?
Keep your eyes peeled for suspects
Nelson Mandela Bay police are appealing to you to keep your eyes peeled for a number of suspected criminals, some of whom have evaded police for years.
Warrants of arrest are out for all those featured.
Should you spot any of them, please contact the investigating officers rather than approach the suspects.
PLEASE NOTE: This article will be updated as and when the suspects are arrested. However, once they are arrested HeraldLIVE can no longer - in terms of the law - use their pictures until they have appeared in court. As a result, the suspects' faces in this article will be blurred once they have been arrested, with a link to an update regarding the arrest.
Wanted for: Two murders in Walmer, attempted murder in Walmer in January 2019
Contact: Detective Constable Vuyolwethu Pinn, 071-475-2526
Wanted for: Burglary and theft in Uitenhage in August 2012
Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413
Wanted for: Murder in Algoa Park in June 2015
Contact: Detective Sergeant Mxolisi Baartman, 082-930-5440
Wanted for: Murder in Walmer in December 2018, robbery in Walmer in December 2018
Contact: Detective Constable Vuyolwethu Pinn, 071-475-2526
Wanted for: Robbery in Kabega park in June 2018
Contact: Detective Sergeant Aldre Koen, 072-288-2653
Wanted for: Murder in Walmer in December 2018, robbery in Walmer in December 2018
Contact: Detective Constable Vuyolwethu Pinn, 071-475-2526
Wanted for: Murder in Uitenhage in October 2012
Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413
Wanted for: Malicious damage to property in Uitenhage in January 2016
Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413
Wanted for: House robbery in New Brighton in September 2018
Contact: Detective Sergeant Nigel Wright, 063-571-6207
Wanted for: Burglary in Bethelsdorp in 2014
Contact: Detective Colonel Dawie Scholtz, 082-319-8673
Wanted for: Attempted murder in Gelvandale in 2017
Contact: Detective Constable Warren Hanse, 082-387-6273
Wanted for: Murder in Algoa Park in August 2017
Contact: Detective Constable Wayne Appolis, 064-014-8096
Wanted for: Murder in Humewood in 2013
Contact: Captain Vernon Van Niekerk, 082-779-7174
Wanted for: Attempted murder in Bethelsdorp in June 2013, murder in Bethelsdorp in June 2013
Contact: Detective Colonel Dawie Scholtz, 082-319-8673
Wanted for: Possession of stolen property in Uitenhage in July 2017
Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413
Arrested: January 18, 2019. Read more here
Wanted for: House robbery in Uitenhage in January 2017
Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Rudi Saayman, 083-469-7413
Wanted for: Armed robbery in Motherwell in August 2018, alleged involvement in the Marshall World of Sports robbery at Boxer Complex, Motherwell
Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Simphiwe Ngcebi, 074-907-3914
Wanted for: Possession of stolen property in Mount Road in July 2015
Contact: Detective Captain Wilfred Rowan, 082-442-1459
Wanted for: Armed robbery of Dr Tsotetsi surgery in November 2017
Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Simphiwe Ngcebi, 074-907-3914
Wanted for: Possession of firearm in Gelvandale in 2009
Contact: Detective Warrant Officer Ranshaw Bagley, 082-441-8068
Wanted for: Theft of a car in Humewood in 2013
Contact: Detective Wayne Harris, 071-475-1741
Wanted for: House robbery in Ikamvelihle in December 2017. Mbama failed to appear in court
Contact: Detective Constable Melikhaya Zici, 078-371-0815