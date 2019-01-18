Makana council elects new mayor

Mpahlwa was last an adviser to former Nelson Mandela Bay chief whip Litho Suka.

"I accept this responsibility with a great sense of humility, conscious of the daunting task ahead," he said on Friday.

" Together with the mayoral committee and all councillors, I hope to build on the work that former mayor Nomhle Gaga and her team has done under very difficult conditions," Mpahlwa said.

Mpahlwa said the shortage of water in the municipality would be a priority for his mayoral committee.

"Of course, to address all these challenges we need to increase the rate of revenue collection which is currently sitting at a low 76%. In the same vein, we need to be more transparent in how we use public funds at our disposal," Mpahlwa said..

ANC Sarah Bartmaan chairperson Scara Njadayi said the Makana water crisis had been escalated to the Eastern Cape government for assistance.

"I woke up this morning in Makhanda and there was no water when I opened the tap; this issue must be looked at as a priority," Njadayi said.

"We can't take the sole blame. The provincial government must also play its role and we will lobby them through the provincial executive committee," Njadayi said.

Njadayi used a press briefing after Friday's council meeting to remind Mpahlwa to toe the party line.

"The caucus of the ANC is not led by the newly elected mayor."

"If there are areas of discontent, it will be reported to the ANC by the chief whip," Njadayi said.

"It is expected of the chief whip to keep the councillors in line and the mayor is accountable to the chief whip."

Meanwhile, a group of DA supporters gathered outside the Makhanda Town Hall carrying placards calling for the dissolution of the council.

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said a new mayor would not solve the town's problems.

"There is a serious service delivery challenge in this town. It is a travesty that a formal report on solving the water crisis has not been brought to the council.

"As the DA, we believe that they are trying to avoid the issue and hoping that it will go away."

"We will keep this issue burning. We believe that residents of Makhanda deserve the best possible service," Van Damme said.