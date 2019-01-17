Police confiscate 18 firearms following shooting in Bethelsdorp

Port Elizabeth police confiscated more than a dozen firearms in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said members of the Flying Squad were on their way home at about 7pm on Wednesday when they received a report of a shooting.

“A description of the vehicle and registration number was given. Members spotted the vehicle, a blue VW Citi Golf travelling in the opposite direction in Rensburg Street in Bethelsdorp. The chase ensued and the suspects started firing at the police members,” Kinana said.

“The vehicle then stopped and one occupant alighted and ran away. More shots were fired at the police members who retaliated by firing back. The chase continued into several streets and in the process, a bag was thrown out of the car. Members picked up the bag and continued with the chase.”

Kinana said the driver lost control of the car in Bullrush Street and crashed into a boundary wall.

“It is alleged that three occupants alighted and ran off in different directions. The alleged driver, a 25-year-old male was fatally wounded. On inspecting the contents of the bag, the police found 18 firearms (6.35, 9mm pistol and revolvers).”

Cases of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and murder are being investigated.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth is searching for the other four suspects.