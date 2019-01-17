Poacher jailed for R1m cycad haul
On Tuesday, Sam Homela, 36, was sentenced to a R100,000 fine or three years’ imprisonment and a further eight years direct imprisonment for being involved in five cycad-related poaching in the province between January 2015 and March 2016.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.