Drain project in more murky waters
Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss Anele Qaba is demanding answers from the companies hired to manage the R21m work packages allocated to SMMEs in December.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.