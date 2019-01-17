Bail hearing of woman who 'kidnapped' toddler postponed

The woman who allegedly kidnapped a toddler from the Port Elizabeth beachfront earlier this month will spend a bit longer behind bars after her bail hearing was postponed on Thursday morning.

This after the state told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court that the accused, Megan Diedericks, 25, an alleged bush dweller from Walmer did not have a fixed address and may not stand trial should she be released.

At her previous appearance in the bail court on Wednesday, Diedericks’ legal representative Mxolisi Moolman challenged the validity of the charge of kidnapping, claiming the charge should rather be that of child stealing.

The court found that it could not dictate what charge Diedericks faced as she was still applying for bail.

At her first court appearance, Diedericks indicated she would plead not guilty.

Diedericks allegedly struck up a conversation with the three-year-old boy’s grandmother, Lucinda, 52, while at the Summerstrand beachfront on January 3.

The pair then allegedly went to buy alcohol at a nearby liquor store.

Later in the day, Diedericks allegedly went to buy cigarettes at a nearby shop with the child in tow.

She claimed that when she returned Lucinda was nowhere to be found.

Diedericks allegedly took the child with her and two days later the pair were found by police after a number of calls from the public placed her and the child in the Victoria Park Drive vicinity.

Diedericks was arrested after she could not give a reasonable explanation as to why she did not contact authorities after she could not locate Roberts.

Judgment in Diedericks’ bail application is expected to be heard on January 24.