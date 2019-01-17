ACSA responds to Agrizzi 's evidence

Airports Company South Africa has responded to the evidence given by Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday.

In his evidence Agrizzi implicated former and current ACSA employees.

ACSA spokesperson Hulisani Rasivhaga said in a statement the company noted the evidence led by Agrizzi before the Commission relating to tenders awarded by ACSA to Bosasa Security (now operating under the name African Global Group) from 2001.

"Due process will be followed internally to test the credibility of the allegations made by Agrizzi and any other submissions that may arise through the Zondo Commission as they relate to the company." Rasivhaga said.

Rasivhaga further stated that ACSA will co-operate with the Zondo Commission.

"The company will respond through the appropriate channels, providing necessary information whenever it is required to do so," he said.