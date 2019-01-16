A month is usually enough time to make a big change‚ so imagine ten years.

Over the past few days‚ the interwebs have been filled with images of folks from ten years ago compared to now. You know‚ for the culture.

From Trevor Noah to Nicki Minaj and ProVerb‚ everyone has been doing the most with their throwbacks.

But it just ain't for some people. Besides the fact that some think its a conspiracy to update Facebook's facial recognition‚ other peeps have posted the most hilarious memes in response to the trend.

Right‚ with that being said‚ here's some more epic throwbacks. Because even though you might not post yours‚ you are still looking.