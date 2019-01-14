Push for people to back Central rates levy plan
To legally constitute an SRA, a majority of 50-plus-one percent of property owners in a specified area is required to consent to its formation...
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.