Heartache for unregistered
Parents file class action against home affairs for birth certificates
The main aim of the legal action is to stop officials from demanding DNA tests, which cost thousands of rands, before children are issued with a birth certificate.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.