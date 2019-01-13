One person killed in two separate weekend gang shootings

One person was killed and another two managed to escape unharmed in two separate gang related shootings over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that in one of the shootings Lucian Mitchell, 23, was found dead at the corners of Bell and Gail Street in Helenvale at 6:45pm on Friday.

Naidu said that Mitchell had sustained several gunshot wounds to the upper body. “It is alleged that Mitchell was affiliated to the Upstand Dogs gang. Circumstances and motive for the shootins is unknown,” she added.

On Sunday, at about 1am, two people in Lingelihle Street in Bethelsdorp were shot at by unknown men.

“The 22-year-old victim and a friend were leaving their home via the back yard when two men approached them.

As they were leaving the yard, one of the approaching men took out a firearm and started shooting. The two victims fled into the neighbours property and the two suspects ran away,” Naidu said.

“No one was injured.”

Naidu said that the victims names were being withheld for their safety.

In another incident at 11am on Sunday, police recovered a stolen firearm while patrolling a gang hot spot area in Kleinskool, Bethelsdorp.

"While patrolling, the officials spotted a suspicious looking male sitting in Ceratonia Street. When he spotted the police vehicle, he got up and started running. As he ran he threw a firearm in the yard of one of the houses. A 9mm pistol was recovered," Naidu said.

"The firearm was reported stolen in the Swartskop area in October 2010. The weapon has been sent for forensic analysis to see if it can be linked to any open cases and if the person who escaped can be identified."

This comes only days after police announced that 119 people had been arrested since December 3 as part of a series of anti-gang clamp down operations.

Officials said that the number of reported shootings and gang fatalities had declined since the launch of the operation.

Both cases are believed to be gang related and are being investigated by the Provincial Gang Unit.