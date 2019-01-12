WATCH LIVE | ANC launches 2019 election manifesto
The ANC launches its election manifesto for the 2019 General Elections at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The event includes the party's 107th anniversary celebrations.
This comes after the party celebrated its 107th birthday on January 8 where party leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa spent a number of days campaigning and visiting some parts of the province.