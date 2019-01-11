Top student smiles through troubles
Young PE dental surgeon fights health, financial woes to excel
Despite numerous health and financial battles, a young woman from Port Elizabeth managed a summa cum laude pass in dental surgery at the University of the Western Cape. The former Victoria Park High School pupil was initially accepted to study actuarial science but because of her passion for people, she jumped at the opportunity to study dental surgery.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.