Top student smiles through troubles

Young PE dental surgeon fights health, financial woes to excel

Despite numerous health and financial battles, a young woman from Port Elizabeth managed a summa cum laude pass in dental surgery at the University of the Western Cape. The former Victoria Park High School pupil was initially accepted to study actuarial science but because of her passion for people, she jumped at the opportunity to study dental surgery.

