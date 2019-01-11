Pitch Black charged with killing wife

Veteran musician Thulani “Pitch Black Afro” Ngcobo was officially charged with the premeditated murder of his wife Catherine “Trisha” Modisane when he appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Modisane died on December 31 but the circumstances around her death are not yet clear.

According to Sowetan, the death was originally thought to have been of natural causes, but pathologists later found that it was in fact unnatural causes.

Pitch Black Afro was arrested by police on Wednesday.

He was initially set to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court but the matter was moved to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court because of the nature of the case.

After several delays in getting the docket to the court‚ the rapper finally appeared in the late afternoon, when he was charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Pitch Black Afro told the court he could not afford a lawyer and requested legal aid.

The musician can apply for bail only once he has legal representation, so he remains in custody. The matter was postponed to January 15.

The state said that investigations into Modisane’s death would continue.

Before being escorted back to prison, Pitch Black Afro handed over a letter to his manager, reportedly for a “special lady”.

The star was supported by a long-time friend‚ who said he was shocked by the news of Modisane’s death.

“I last saw him two weeks back. It was fine. We were sitting normally and listening to music. They were very happy together.

“I was surprised. I didn’t expect that this would happen.

“I don’t think it was Thulani. I am not sure. I cannot say. They were happy.”

The friend admitted that the musician had a short temper and the couple would often argue but said he did not believe that things would have turned violent. –