Man gets life for rape of girl, 5

A man who kidnapped and raped a five-year-old girl just days after he was granted bail on a different charge of rape was sentenced to life in prison by the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Liam Jones, 41, was sentenced to life for the rape of the then five-year-old girl, five years for kidnapping her and a further 10 years for the rape of an 18-year-old woman.

Acting judge Nomawabo Msizi said Jones had shown no remorse for his actions.

During his trial, Jones claimed that on July 29 2013 he was so inebriated he did not know what he was doing and that it was only while being beaten by members of the public that he came to his senses.

He had snatched the girl from outside her home in Windvogel and raped her in a nearby field.

Her screams were heard by residents in the area who responded and began beating Jones.

He managed to get away and ran home, where he was arrested later that day.

Jones had been granted bail on July 22 2013 in connection with a previous rape charge and was arrested in connection with the rape of the five-year-old only seven days later.

Jones had not entered a plea explanation in respect to the 2011 rape of the 18-year-old woman.

The judge ruled that all three sentences would run concurrently.