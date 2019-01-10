Parents of pupils at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West were on Thursday ordered to fetch their children from school.

A parent who spoke to TimesLIVE said they had received messages from the school stating that they are sending all the children home.

“They said this is because there are people from political parties protesting outside the school‚” said the parent‚ who was rushing there.

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke was thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday January 9 as schools re-opened. This was after a picture surfaced of Grade R pupils seemingly segregated by race.

The picture showed four black children seated at a desk placed at one end of the classroom. All 18 white children had been placed at a separate‚ longer table in the middle of the room.

The photo‚ which was taken by the class teacher and sent to parents via the school’s WhatsApp group‚ soon went viral on social media‚ with many people questioning why the children were separated.

Earlier‚ TimesLIVE spoke to the parent of one the black pupils who were photographed.