Determined to do their best

The best is not good enough for the Bay’s top three matriculants, who all agreed they could have done even better.

One of the star pupils, Chadleigh Ownhouse, 17, from Alexander Road High School, said he was so used to getting up early to study that he had kept up his routine during the holidays.

Ownhouse, Adrian Grove, 18, from Pearson High School and Nkcubeko Sonjani, 17, from Nzondelelo High School, were among the top performing Bay pupils in 2018.

The trio were all honoured at the department of education’s prestigious provincial top achievers award ceremony held at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday.

Grove earned a joint third place overall provincially with seven distinctions, Ownhouse claimed top pupil in the Nelson Mandela Bay teaching district with seven distinctions, while Sonjani won the top Previously Disadvantaged pupil in the district with six distinctions.