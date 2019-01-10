The Limpopo department of education will offer counselling to a primary school in the province after one of its educators was gunned down‚ allegedly by her jealous boyfriend.

Department spokesperson Sam Makondo said on Thursday that they were saddened by the death of the teacher. “We will provide counseling to both the teachers and the learners‚” he said.

“The learners no longer have their beloved teacher. Luckily the learners did not witness the incident. We send our condolences to the family.”

lvone Mushwana was shot and killed‚ allegedly by her boyfriend‚ in a village outside Tzaneen on Tuesday. She was a teacher at Nyatshiri primary school in Ntsako village.

Police spokesperson colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the 40-year-old woman was at a scrapyard with her boyfriend when the incident occurred.

Ngoepe said community members heard gunshots coming from where the couple was standing. “They immediately went to investigate and found lvone lying dead on the ground. The boyfriend ran away and disappeared‚” he said.

Ngoepe said swift action from the police managed to track down the 45-year-old boyfriend‚ who is a businessman in the area. The man was found dead at his home with a gunshot wound and a firearm next to him.

Police have opened a murder case for the death of the teacher and an inquest for the death of the man.

“The motive behind this incident is still not clear at this stage‚ but domestic violence may not be ruled out‚” said Ngoepe.