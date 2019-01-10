Blunden’s attempted murder case delayed
The attempted murder case against businessman Shaun Blunden was delayed on Wednesday when it emerged in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court that a new prosecutor was to take over the case and that Blunden had changed his legal representation.
