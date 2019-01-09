Three PE men arrested within 10 minutes for allegedly hijacking truck

Three men were arrested within 10 minutes of allegedly hijacking an Intertown Transport delivery bakkie on Wednesday morning.

The hijacking took place at 8:30am and the three suspects, aged between 22 and 26 years, were arrested by 8:40am and all the stolen parcels recovered.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the initial hijacking happened in Selago Crescent in Malabar while the driver and his assistant were delivering packages.

“When he stopped the vehicle, a bakkie pulled up behind him and three men confronted him. The driver and his assistant were forced to lie on the ground while the suspects fled in the vehicle, followed by their getaway bakkie,” he said.

“At that stage, a witness to the hijacking alerted the police while following the suspects. The suspects then stopped in Haworthia Drive in Malabar where they transferred boxes from the delivery vehicle and into the getaway bakkie.”

The three then sped off in the getaway bakkie leaving the delivery vehicle on the side of the road.

Labans said that while no firearm was seen, one of the suspects had his hand in his pocket giving the impression that he had a firearm. Police intercepted the bakkie in Chase Street, Algoa Park.

“A chase ensued and the suspects were forced to stop. One of the suspects jumped out and tried to flee when the dog was released and managed to apprehend him. The other two suspects were arrested inside the vehicle,” he said.

“All the stolen items were recovered inside the getaway bakkie.”

No firearms were found on the suspects or in their bakkie.

Labans confirmed that it is believed that the bakkie belonged to one of the suspects arrested.

Most of the parcels contained basic medical supplies.

All three are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday.