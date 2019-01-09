Classes set to start with usual problems
Numerous problems have been identified at schools in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the late delivery of stationery and books, vandalism and a lack of teachers the most serious impediments to a good start to the academic year.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.