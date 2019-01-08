January can be hugely stressful for the previous year’s matriculants‚ as well as university students‚ as they navigate the registration process to secure a place at the country’s leading tertiary institutions.

To make the process less tedious‚ several of the country’s top universities use social media to keep students informed of requirements‚ procedures and important dates.

Below are updates from institutions of higher learning regarding registration for the 2019 academic year.

- Unisa

On January 3‚ the University of South Africa released a statement informing students of the closure of the institution’s Johannesburg Regional Service Centre.

Three days later‚ the institution encouraged students to make use of the online registration platform due to anticipated strike action.