It's the same old scramble for places as pupils head back to school
The department admitted that one of the difficulties in finalising the placement of pupils last year was that of “some schools attracting more applications than others“
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.