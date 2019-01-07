Joy as missing toddler reunited with family

Boy, 3, found in Walmer shack after two-day nightmare

The jubilant three-year-old, who had been missing since Friday after disappearing with a stranger, ran straight into the outstretched arms of his crying grandmother at the Dora Nginza Hospital where she and his mother had gone after being contacted by police.

