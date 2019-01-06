Toddler kidnapped from Pollok Beach

The three-year-old was with his 52-year-old grandmother.

Police spokesperson Colonel Naidu said the two were waiting for the boy’s mother.

“While there, a woman who introduced herself as Meagan from Schauderville struck up a conversation with the grandmother and after while, both women went across to the nearby shopping centre to buy liquor,” she said.

“They went back to the beach and waited for the child’s mother who never arrived. The two women stayed on the beach and a while later, at about 6pm, Meagan went back to the shopping centre to buy cigarettes.

“She took the child with her and never returned.”

Naidu said the matter was reported to police on Saturday morning.

At the time of his disappearance the boy, who is from Bethelsdorp, was wearing a grey sweater and blue shorts.