Toddler kidnapped from beach found in Victoria Drive

The toddler who was allegedly kidnapped from a Port Elizabeth beach near Something Good on Friday has been found.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child was found in Victoria Drive, Walmer township on Sunday morning.

The child can no longer be named as he is a vulnerable minor and is no longer in jeopardy.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in a shack in Victoria Park Drive, where the child was also found.

Naidu said Captain Nomawethu Machewula received several calls from residents about the possible sightings of the suspect and the child.

“According to the woman, she alleged that when she returned with the child after going to the shop, she could not find the grandmother so she took the child with her. She could not give a reasonable explanation as to why she didn’t contact police,” Naidu said.

The child was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital for a medical examination.

“Apart from been malnourished, he was fine. He has been reunited with his family.”

It was earlier reported that the three-year-old was with his grandmother at the beach.

Naidu said at the time the two were waiting for the child’s mother.

“While there, a woman who introduced herself as Meagan from Schauderville struck up a conversation with the grandmother and after while, both women went across to the nearby shopping centre to buy liquor,” she said.

“They went back to the beach and waited for the child’s mother who never arrived. The two women stayed on the beach and a while later, at about 6pm, Meagan went back to the shopping centre to buy cigarettes.

“She took the child with her and never returned.”Naidu said the matter was reported to police on Saturday morning.

The woman is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.