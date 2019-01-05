On one of the busiest roads in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ people openly “puff and pass” dagga while listening to banging soul-food music.

The 420 Cafe has been operating for a year now‚ although the venue has changed. The restaurant is now at Randview Shopping Centre on the busy Jan Smuts Avenue. It was previously situated in Sandton.

Its name‚ 420‚ is slang for dagga. When entering‚ a bouncer searches bags to ensure no one brings in their own weed. His chair is next to an old jukebox.

Joints are smoked freely in the cafe‚ on condition the dagga is bought there.

Clouds of smoke fill the venue‚ accompanied by loud ’90s‚ RnB and hip-hop tunes.

“Are you first-time visitors? We have house rules. You order a drink and go sit at a table. I will then bring you a menu‚” a waiter tells us.

We order two Coca-Colas and take a seat at a table close to the bar. There are interesting designs on the tables. Ours is decorated with colourful dagga plants.

The waiter approaches us and takes a small menu out of his back pocket. The weed menu.

Prices on this menu range from R100 to R1‚000. The cheapest beer is R50.

My cousin‚ a passionate weed smoker‚ orders the Buddha cheese for R160. Cheese is a strain of cannabis plant grown in the United Kingdom.

There is‚ however‚ a trick to ordering weed.