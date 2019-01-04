News

Check your 2018 matric results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website

By Staff writer - 04 January 2019

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.

>> Click here to check your matric results

How it works: Enter your exam number (or sign in if you registered on the site) to see your results along with comparative statistics about your school and your province.

The results are brought to you in partnership with Educor, Southern Africa's largest private tertiary education provider with brands like Intec, Lyceum and Damelin.

The matric class of 2018 have achieved a pass rate of 78.2%‚ an increase from 75.1% in the previous year. 

In total, 790,843 pupils wrote the 2018 exams, made up of full-time and part-time candidates. It was the fourth-largest cohort of matrics to register for final exams.

More on this topic

IEB 2018 matric results are out: check yours now

Here's how to get instant access to your results
News
1 day ago

78.2% matric pass rate for Class of 2018

The matric class of 2018 achieved an overall pass rate of 78.2%.
News
12 hours ago

Neziswa Titi | Parents, teachers must treat those who fail with care

Every year, across all the provinces in South Africa, we hear stories of how matrics who failed the grade 12 national examination end their lives.
Opinion
23 hours ago

Bay matrics lead the way

While national senior certificate pupils remain anxious about the release of their results on Friday, IEB pupils are breathing a collective sigh of ...
News
1 day ago

Latest Videos

Shark caught near Maitland
NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town

Most Read

X