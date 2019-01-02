A 33-year-old father and his three children died after he allegedly used petrol to set their home alight in Ga-Masemola‚ outside Polokwane.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident happened on Sunday after the man had a heated argument with the mother of the children.

"The police were alerted about this incident. They swiftly responded‚ together with emergency medical services. On arrival‚ EMS certified the three children and the suspect dead‚" said Ngoepe.

"Fortunately‚ the partner managed to flee from the suspect unhurt."

The children‚ aged between 4 and 6‚ have been identified as Mogau Maela‚ Chantelle Makobe and Mosa Makobe.

Ngoepe said the motive behind the incident was not immediately clear‚ but domestic violence could not be ruled out.

Three cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened‚ along with a case of arson.