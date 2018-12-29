Protesters slaughter sheep on Clifton’s Fourth Beach

Pandemonium broke out on Clifton’s Fourth Beach on Friday when demonstrators arrived with a sheep which they slaughtered to exorcise the “demon of racism”.

Animal rights activists protested as the sheep arrived, one of them holding a sign saying: “End racism but don’t kill the sheep”.

One of the protest leaders, former Rhodes Must Fall activist Chumani Maxwele, directed the ritual.

“We are going to untie the sheep and walk it to the ocean to waken Nxele’s spirit. Nxele’s spirit is along this ocean. Down with white racists, down,” he shouted.

Maxwele was referring to Xhosa warrior Makhanda, who died on Christmas Day 1819.

During the Xhosa Wars, he instigated an attack on the British garrison at Grahamstown.

Maxwele then cut the sheep’s throat as other protesters burnt incense.

He declared: “Today, the dignity of the black people has been restored. This is an offering to our ancestors. The sheep will be slaughtered here and eaten here.”

An animal rights activist started shouting at one of the protesters, reportedly telling him “the only thing you know is to kill”. She was hit on the chest with a sandal by a protester and foul language filled the air.