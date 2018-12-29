Protesters slaughter sheep on Clifton’s Fourth Beach
Pandemonium broke out on Clifton’s Fourth Beach on Friday when demonstrators arrived with a sheep which they slaughtered to exorcise the “demon of racism”.
Animal rights activists protested as the sheep arrived, one of them holding a sign saying: “End racism but don’t kill the sheep”.
One of the protest leaders, former Rhodes Must Fall activist Chumani Maxwele, directed the ritual.
“We are going to untie the sheep and walk it to the ocean to waken Nxele’s spirit. Nxele’s spirit is along this ocean. Down with white racists, down,” he shouted.
Maxwele was referring to Xhosa warrior Makhanda, who died on Christmas Day 1819.
During the Xhosa Wars, he instigated an attack on the British garrison at Grahamstown.
Maxwele then cut the sheep’s throat as other protesters burnt incense.
He declared: “Today, the dignity of the black people has been restored. This is an offering to our ancestors. The sheep will be slaughtered here and eaten here.”
An animal rights activist started shouting at one of the protesters, reportedly telling him “the only thing you know is to kill”. She was hit on the chest with a sandal by a protester and foul language filled the air.
#ReclaimClifton Sheep brought to the beach for slaughter pic.twitter.com/oYxid3jw4z— Leigh-Anne Jansen (@LA_JANSEN) December 28, 2018
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato consulted police officers about the slaughter, saying city officials had advised him it was illegal to kill the sheep without a permit.
A police general told him the situation would escalate beyond their control if they intervened.
He explained that the protesters also made claims to their constitutional, religious and cultural rights, and it was not the police’s role to make a constitutional determination.
Friday’s protest – and another planned for Saturday – follows days of mounting anger about the removal of beach-goers on Sunday evening by private security guards.
Meanwhile, former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said heads should roll if it emerges that a security company cleared Fourth Beach “in terms of some arrangement” with the city council.
De Lille tweeted that she was shocked that Professional Protection Alternatives “has been permitted to police our magnificent Camps Bay and Clifton beaches”.
“There is no lawful or rational basis for this security company to shut down our beaches at 8pm or at all.”
She was critical of Plato and mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
“Mayor Dan Plato needs to explain to South Africans how a public beach came to be shut and allegedly in collusion with the city’s law enforcement management.”