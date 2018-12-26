275 Christmas Day babies born at Eastern Cape state hospitals

Health officials at state hospitals across the Eastern Cape welcomed 275 babies into the world on Christmas Day.

Of the 275, 43 were born in Nelson Mandela Bay - 23 girls and 20 boys.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha said 35 babies were delivered by caesarean section.

Elsewhere in the province, 85 babies were born in the OR Tambo region, 48 in Alfred Nzo, and 24 each in Amathole and Chris Hani.

Two sets of twins were born at the Frontier Hospital in Komani.

Health MEC Helen Sauls-August congratulated those involved those involved in the successful delivery of the babies.

“We commend the effort put by health personnel to make sure that delivery of babies is successful at public health facilities. We also congratulate parents on the birth of the new babies,” she said.