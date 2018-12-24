More than 200 killed, hundreds injured in Indonesian tsunami

At least 222 people were killed, hundreds were injured and several more are missing after a tsunami struck the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra on Saturday evening.

Volcanic activity at Anak Krakatoa is believed to have sent a wave crashing into villages and hotels in the area.

Officials on Sunday voiced fears the toll would rise further.

The department of international relations said it was in touch with Indonesian authorities to establish if any South Africans were affected.

Search and rescue teams were scouring the rubble for survivors, with 222 people confirmed dead, 843 people injured and 28 missing, national disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Hundreds of buildings were destroyed as a result of the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java at about 9.30pm.

Dramatic video footage posted on social media showed a wall of water suddenly crashing into a concert by pop group Seventeen, hurling band members off the stage and then flooding into the audience.

In an emotional Instagram post, frontman Riefian Fajarsyah said the band’s bassist and road manager was killed and his wife was missing.

The destructive wave left a trail of uprooted trees and debris strewn across beaches.

A tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber and rubble was dragged inland at Carita beach, a popular spot on the west coast of Java.

Nelson Mandela Bay resident Dennis Ellis, who is in Bali, just more than 1,000km from where the tsunami hit, said there was little awareness among locals and tourists about the devastation.

Ellis said it was worrying that no proper warning system was in place for both locals and visitors to the popular surfing destination.

“Life is continuing as normal – surfing, beers on the beach, and [busy] restaurants.

“It seems the cultural and communication divide between the islands is substantial,” he said.

Ellis, who owns surfing equipment store The Boardroom in Brickmakers Kloof, said he had seen no signs in the ocean as to the magnitude of the tsunami.

Photographer Oystein Andersen described how he was caught up in the disaster while on the beach taking photos of Anak Krakatoa.

“I suddenly saw a big wave,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15 to 20m inland. [The] next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it,” he said.

Aid workers were helping to evacuate the injured and bring in clean water and tarpaulins and provide shelter, he added, saying the group was preparing for the possibility of diseases breaking out.

Professor David Rothery from the Open University said the proximity of the volcano to the coast gave authorities very little time to act.

“Tsunami warning buoys are positioned to warn of tsunamis originated by earthquakes at underwater tectonic plate boundaries,” he said.

“Even if there had been such a buoy right next to Anak Krakatoa, this is so close to the affected shorelines that warning time would have been minimal given the high speeds at which tsunami waves travel.”

The tsunami was one of several disasters to hit Indonesia in 2018. More than 100 people died when an earthquake devastated the tourist island of Lombok near Bali in August.

In September, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the area around Palu on the island of Sulawesi in northern Indonesia.

It triggered a tsunami and together the two natural disasters devastated the region.

The official death toll was more than 2,000 but some believe the figure to be much higher.

Having occurred so close to Christmas, Saturday’s tsunami reminded many of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami on Boxing Day 2004, in which nearly 230,000 people died.