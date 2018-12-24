East Cape road accident death toll climbs to 86

The death toll on Eastern Cape roads has risen to at least 86 since the festive season began on December 1.

This after four car crashes reported since Friday claimed 17 lives.

On Friday alone, six people died in separate accidents.

Two people were killed in an accident on the R58 between Barkly East and Lady Grey on Friday night after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned and went down a cliff.

Two males in the car were injured and taken to hospital.

In Port Elizabeth, four people died when the driver lost control of their VW Golf, causing the car to overturn before catching fire.

All four occupants, two men and two women, died while trapped inside the burning car.

In a separate incident, two pedestrians lost their lives after being knocked down by speeding cars in Port Elizabeth.

Seven people were killed instantly on the R61 between Cradock and Tarkastad on Saturday morning when a tyre on their minibus taxi burst, causing it to overturn after the driver lost control.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said there were 14 passengers, including five children and the driver.

The surviving passengers were taken to Cradock Hospital, all in a critical condition.

A multi-vehicle pile up, also on the R61 road, near Flagstaff, claimed two lives after a truck full of bricks experienced brake failure and crashed into two cars.

Twelve other people sustained moderate to serious injuries.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened with the Flagstaff police station,” Binqose said.

Meanwhile, at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Monday, transport MEC Weziwe Tikana will hand over highperformance vehicles and bakkies to be used by traffic officers across the province.

These will assist traffic officers to deal with the high demands of traffic law enforcement this festive season, with special focus on the province’s major routes.

-Daily Dispatch