According to the prosecution‚ the woman received two e-mails on October 14‚ purportedly from Packham‚ expressing his desire to have sex with her.

“Don’t shut me out and block me like all my so-called friends‚ please I am deprived. I crave intimacy‚ raw primal sex. Keen? Relax‚ this is not about [the former mistress]. I am in a dark hole‚ you know this‚” the first e-mail said.

The second one read: “Hi. Can we just see each other – no agenda‚ no pressure. I just want to connect. I won’t pester you for info re [former mistress]‚ I understand that is a ‘no go zone’.”

Packham is accused of killing his wife‚ Gill‚ and defeating the ends of justice.

He allegedly put her body in the boot of her car and set it alight at the Diep Rivier railway station in February.

On Thursday‚ the high court in Cape Town revoked his bail after finding he had breached its conditions for the second time since his arrest in March.

He violated the conditions by trying to contact his former mistress through the mutual friend‚ even though he is not allowed access to communication devices.

In September‚ judge Nathan Erasmus placed Packham under virtual house arrest and ordered him to hand over all his communication devices. This was after he was caught on camera delivering flowers to his former mistress’s workplace.

The woman also received emails from a person purporting to be Richard J Hopkins‚ who urged her to mend her relationship with Packham and gave intimate details of their affair.

The woman complained to the police and Hopkins was unmasked as Packham.

Packham’s trial begins in March. He will miss his daughter’s wedding on Saturday‚ which he had told the court he was looking forward to.

“I have considered the effect his actions may have on [his former mistress] and other witnesses‚” said judge Elizabeth Baartman. “It is not in the interests of justice to allow an accused to abuse his bail conditions with no consequences.”