On Friday‚ nine months after the birth of little Hope‚ Netcare Kuils River staff announced a miracle: she was to be discharged‚ just in time for Christmas.

“During her time at the hospital‚ tenacious little Hope not only beat the odds against her surviving being born at just over half of the normal pregnancy term‚ but won the hearts of the doctors‚ management‚ nurses and other staff members,” the hospital said.

Hope was born at 24 weeks‚ six months into her mother’s pregnancy.

Dr Zaheera Kajee said the little miracle baby now weighed 5.4kg with satisfactory neurological‚ visual and hearing development. She will‚ however‚ still be given milk through a feeding tube until she gets accustomed to eating.

Hope’s mother‚ Dorianne‚ said that after years of struggling to have a child‚ Hope was what she and her husband had longed for.