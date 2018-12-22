Compensation will be paid to the families of the Life Esidimeni victims from January.

This was revealed on Friday by the Gauteng government, which said it had held a meeting with the families of psychiatric patients who had died after they were moved to inadequate facilities. All parties agreed that the processing of their financial compensation would begin in January.

Agreements reached included that the office of the premier will begin by checking whether all the claims received are valid and will then inform the families of the outcomes in writing.

“The families will choose one or more members to be appointed by the master of the high court as administrators in respect of claims made on behalf of surviving mental healthcare users or executors in respect of claims made on behalf of deceased mental healthcare users‚” said provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe.

Claimants will not pay any legal or administrative fees in relation to the verification or processing of the claims.

Masebe said the acting premier‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ had assured the families that the government would do all it could to ensure the claims were paid out as soon as possible.

In March‚ following months of hearings‚ Justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered that the provincial government compensate the families of 144 patients who died.

The deaths occurred after 1‚711 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped and underfunded NGOs in 2016 around Gauteng.

Moseneke ruled that families of the patients must each receive payments of R20‚000 for their funeral expenses‚ R180‚000 for shock and psychological trauma and R1m in constitutional damages.

He had found that patients had been stripped of their dignity and abandoned by provincial health authorities who had lied about the scale of the catastrophe.

Moseneke said some of the patients appeared to have starved to death.