News

PE ‘hobby photographer’ scoops top award with intimate picture

Getting in the face of beasts

By Siyabonga Sesant - 21 December 2018

“Locking horns” took on a literal meaning in a captivating picture snapped by celebrated photographer and Port Elizabeth lawyer John Vosloo.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X