‘Cheeky told me to pay it’
Former EP Rugby head Cheeky Watson allegedly instructed the union’s chief accounting officer at the time to make a R2.9m payment to Access Management, which was then paid to Zeranza 299 CC.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.