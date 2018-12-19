‘Paperwork glitch’ delays SPCA payment
Mayor gives cash-strapped society new undertaking
The R161,000 owed to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Uitenhage will reflect in its bank account on Wednesday, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has vowed.
