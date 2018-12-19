Escape artist and mentalist team up to keep audiences enthralled
Show promises to be pure magic
With hands cuffed and a burning torch between his teeth, escape artist Li Lau hopes to dazzle the audience at the Savoy Theatre in Port Elizabeth when he escapes from his bonds before the flames reach his face.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.