Tributes pour in for PE pastor
Community has lost a great hero, says EFF Bay chair as Methodist minister dies
Condolences have been pouring in for well-known Port Elizabeth pastor the Rev Xolani Tengo, who died peacefully at Livingstone Hospital on Sunday night after being admitted with breathing difficulties.
