St Francis Bay on fire

Parts of St Francis Bay are being evacuated due to a runaway fire along Harbour Road.

Residents and holidaymakers up to Assissi Drive are being evacuated “as a matter of urgency”.

Kouga Municipality speaker Hattingh Bornman said 20 houses were damaged by the fire, but not burnt down.

He said no casualties had been reported.

"Anybody that’s still in the area must evacuate immediately to municipal building across the road from the Caltex garage," he said.

"We have deployed the helicopter that will assist and all available personnel have been asked to attend to the fire and hopefully we will have the fire under control shortly.

"The high winds are making it a bit difficult but firefighters are doing their best to get it under control as soon as possible."

Geanne Darke, of the Disaster Volunteer Group said the fire had started just before midday, with "very, very strong" wind fanning the flames.

It was not clear how the fire had started.

She, too, said several houses had already been damaged by 3pm.

"It's much smaller [than the fire in 2012] and much more contained," she said.

Darke, in an attempt to prevent congestion, appealed to residents not to bring donations yet, as the damage - and needs - had not yet been assessed.

This is a developing story.