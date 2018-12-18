SPCA on payment tenterhooks
Still no municipal money in account on Monday
The money needed for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Uitenhage to reopen has yet to reflect in the organisation’s bank account, with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality promising the money would have been paid by Friday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.