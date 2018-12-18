News

Five radio presenters quit in unholy row

lashes at Christian radio station flare over ‘dictatorship’, contracts and church affiliation, among others

By Zizonke May - 18 December 2018

Five PE FM presenters, including the station manager Ronald “Ronnie” Johnson, have quit the Nelson Mandela Bay Christian radio station amid clashes with its board chair and prominent pastor Jerome Liberty.

