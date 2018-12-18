Five radio presenters quit in unholy row
lashes at Christian radio station flare over ‘dictatorship’, contracts and church affiliation, among others
Five PE FM presenters, including the station manager Ronald “Ronnie” Johnson, have quit the Nelson Mandela Bay Christian radio station amid clashes with its board chair and prominent pastor Jerome Liberty.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.