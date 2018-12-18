Ambulance crews defy ruling on guns
In an effort to continue saving lives while protecting their own, armed ambulance crews took to the Bay’s streets at the weekend, despite instructions from the health department prohibiting firearms on duty.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.